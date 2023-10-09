Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Currently the Pittsburgh Steelers are 15th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +5000.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +475
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Steelers Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Steelers are 15th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+5000), but only 18th according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Steelers have experienced the 15th-smallest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +5000.
- The Steelers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2%.
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-2-0 this season.
- One Steelers game (out of five) has gone over the point total this season.
- The Steelers have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.
- Pittsburgh has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won three of those games.
- It's been a hard stretch for the Steelers, who rank third-worst in total offense (268.2 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (389.4 yards per game allowed) in 2023.
- The Steelers rank fourth-worst in scoring offense (15.8 points per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking 17th with 22.0 points allowed per contest.
Steelers Impact Players
- Kenny Pickett has five TD passes and four picks in five games, completing 59.7% for 1,027 yards (205.4 per game).
- In five games, George Pickens has 22 catches for 393 yards (78.6 per game) and two TDs.
- In five games, Jaylen Warren has run for 124 yards (24.8 per game) and zero scores.
- Najee Harris has rushed for 247 yards (49.4 per game) and zero TDs in five games.
- T.J. Watt has collected 15 tackles, 7.0 TFL, eight sacks, and four passes defended in five games for the Steelers.
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|L 30-7
|+450
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|W 26-22
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|W 23-18
|+25000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|L 30-6
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|W 17-10
|+1800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2500
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+20000
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
Odds are current as of October 9 at 11:13 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
