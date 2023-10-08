The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) square off on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in a clash of AFC North foes.

Before the Ravens square off against the Steelers, prepare for the matchup by checking out the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Steelers vs. Ravens Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ravens 4.5 38 -210 +170

Steelers vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers and their opponents have scored more than 38 combined points twice this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have had a 41.3-point total on average, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Steelers have covered the spread two times in four games with a set spread.

The Steelers have been underdogs in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

Pittsburgh has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore has an average point total of 42.9 in their matchups this year, 4.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Ravens are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Ravens have won two of their three games as moneyline favorites this season (66.7%).

Baltimore has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Ravens vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Ravens 24.8 14 14.5 3 42.9 2 4 Steelers 15.5 25 25.0 23 41.3 2 4

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.3 40.0 42.5 Implied Team Total AVG 21.8 21.0 22.5 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-1 1-0

Ravens Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.9 43.8 42.0 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 26.5 22.0 ATS Record 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

