Steelers vs. Ravens: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) square off on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in a clash of AFC North foes.
Before the Ravens square off against the Steelers, prepare for the matchup by checking out the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Steelers vs. Ravens Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Ravens
|4.5
|38
|-210
|+170
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Steelers vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats
Pittsburgh Steelers
- The Steelers and their opponents have scored more than 38 combined points twice this season.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have had a 41.3-point total on average, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Steelers have covered the spread two times in four games with a set spread.
- The Steelers have been underdogs in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.
- Pittsburgh has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.
Baltimore Ravens
- Baltimore has an average point total of 42.9 in their matchups this year, 4.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Ravens are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Ravens have won two of their three games as moneyline favorites this season (66.7%).
- Baltimore has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
Ravens vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Ravens
|24.8
|14
|14.5
|3
|42.9
|2
|4
|Steelers
|15.5
|25
|25.0
|23
|41.3
|2
|4
Steelers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.3
|40.0
|42.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.8
|21.0
|22.5
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
Ravens Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.9
|43.8
|42.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.3
|26.5
|22.0
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.