The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) hit the road for an AFC North battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium, so check out our best bets.

When is Ravens vs. Steelers?

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Ravens winning by a considerably greater margin (14.4 points). Take the Ravens.

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Ravens' implied win probability is 68.6%.

The Ravens have won two of the three games they were the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Baltimore has played as a moneyline favorite of -218 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

This season, the Steelers have been the underdog three times and won two of those games.

Pittsburgh has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +180 odds on them winning this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Baltimore (-4.5)



Baltimore (-4.5) The Ravens have covered the spread three times in four games with a set spread.

In games it has played as 4.5-point favorites or more, Baltimore has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Steelers are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38)



Over (38) The two teams average a combined 2.3 more points per game, 40.3 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's over/under of 38 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.5 more points per game (39.5) than this game's over/under of 38 points.

The Ravens have combined with their opponent to go over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

One of the Steelers' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

