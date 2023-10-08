Will Kenny Pickett Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kenny Pickett was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a game against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. If you're looking for Pickett's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Pickett's season stats include 803 passing yards (200.8 per game). He is 77-for-127 (60.6%), with four TD passes and four interceptions, and has 10 carries for 18 yards.
Kenny Pickett Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
Steelers vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pickett 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|77
|127
|60.6%
|803
|4
|4
|6.3
|10
|18
|0
Pickett Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|31
|46
|232
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 2
|Browns
|15
|30
|222
|1
|1
|4
|-6
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|16
|28
|235
|2
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|15
|23
|114
|0
|1
|2
|9
|0
