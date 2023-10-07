Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in West Virginia
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The outings in a Week 6 college football slate sure to please for fans in West Virginia include the Marshall Thundering Herd taking on the NC State Wolfpack at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia on TV This Week
Marshall Thundering Herd at NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Favorite: NC State (-6.5)
