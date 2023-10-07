Week 6 of the college football schedule included five games with Sun Belt teams involved. Check out this article to see results and key players from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Marshall vs. NC State | Texas State vs. Louisiana | Arkansas State vs. Troy | South Alabama vs. UL Monroe | Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss

Week 6 Sun Belt Results

NC State 48 Marshall 41

  • Pregame Favorite: NC State (-6.5)
  • Pregame Total: 44.5

NC State Leaders

  • Passing: MJ Morris (17-for-32, 265 YDS, 4 TDs, 3 INTs)
  • Rushing: Michael Allen (9 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Kevin Concepcion (14 TAR, 8 REC, 102 YDS, 2 TDs)

Marshall Leaders

  • Passing: Cam Fancher (29-for-51, 315 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Rasheen Ali (14 ATT, 63 YDS)
  • Receiving: Darryle Simmons (11 TAR, 8 REC, 87 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

NC StateMarshall
401Total Yards419
265Passing Yards315
136Rushing Yards104
3Turnovers3

Louisiana 34 Texas State 30

  • Pregame Favorite: Louisiana (-1)
  • Pregame Total: 66.5

Louisiana Leaders

  • Passing: Zeon Chriss (13-for-17, 205 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Chriss (12 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Robert Williams (7 TAR, 5 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD)

Texas State Leaders

  • Passing: TJ Finley (30-for-40, 326 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Ismail Mahdi (34 ATT, 188 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Joey Hobert (9 TAR, 8 REC, 132 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

LouisianaTexas State
423Total Yards530
205Passing Yards326
218Rushing Yards204
2Turnovers2

Troy 37 Arkansas State 3

  • Pregame Favorite: Troy (-15.5)
  • Pregame Total: 52.5

Troy Leaders

  • Passing: Gunnar Watson (12-for-21, 236 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Kimani Vidal (28 ATT, 245 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Deshon Stoudemire (5 TAR, 4 REC, 98 YDS)

Arkansas State Leaders

  • Passing: Jaylen Raynor (15-for-27, 156 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Zak Wallace (9 ATT, 28 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jeff Foreman (5 TAR, 4 REC, 76 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

TroyArkansas State
587Total Yards203
236Passing Yards156
351Rushing Yards47
1Turnovers0

South Alabama 55 UL Monroe 7

  • Pregame Favorite: South Alabama (-10.5)
  • Pregame Total: 50.5

South Alabama Leaders

  • Passing: Carter Bradley (20-for-29, 303 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: La'Damian Webb (19 ATT, 100 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Caullin Lacy (9 TAR, 7 REC, 156 YDS, 1 TD)

UL Monroe Leaders

  • Passing: Jiya Wright (13-for-28, 112 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Wright (13 ATT, 53 YDS)
  • Receiving: Tyrone Howell (6 TAR, 4 REC, 41 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

UL MonroeSouth Alabama
250Total Yards589
112Passing Yards387
138Rushing Yards202
2Turnovers0

Old Dominion 17 Southern Miss 13

  • Pregame Favorite: Southern Miss (-2.5)
  • Pregame Total: 56.5

Old Dominion Leaders

  • Passing: Grant Wilson (8-for-18, 194 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Kadarius Calloway (12 ATT, 93 YDS)
  • Receiving: Ahmarian Granger (2 TAR, 2 REC, 79 YDS)

Southern Miss Leaders

  • Passing: Billy Wiles (15-for-26, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Frank Gore Jr. (29 ATT, 66 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jakarius Caston (11 TAR, 5 REC, 51 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Southern MissOld Dominion
276Total Yards337
166Passing Yards194
110Rushing Yards143
1Turnovers0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Appalachian State Mountaineers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Tuesday, October 10
  • Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Appalachian State (-5.5)

Georgia Southern Eagles at James Madison Dukes

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: James Madison (-3.5)

Troy Trojans at Army Black Knights

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Michie Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Troy (-4.5)

Marshall Thundering Herd at Georgia State Panthers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Center Parc Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Georgia State (-1.5)

UL Monroe Warhawks at Texas State Bobcats

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Texas State (-16.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.