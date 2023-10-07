The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-0) are 6.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 against the NC State Wolfpack (3-2). A total of 44.5 points has been set for this game.

On offense, NC State ranks 91st in the FBS with 25.4 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 37th in points allowed (322 points allowed per contest). With 29.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Marshall ranks 68th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 39th, allowing 20.5 points per contest.

Marshall vs. NC State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: The CW

NC State vs Marshall Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline NC State -6.5 -115 -105 44.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Marshall Betting Records & Stats

Marshall is 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

In Marshall's three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

Marshall will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

Marshall has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has thrown for 890 yards on 88-of-125 passing with four touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 162 yards.

The team's top rusher, Rasheen Ali, has carried the ball 91 times for 475 yards (118.8 per game) with nine touchdowns. He's also caught nine passes for 64 yards.

Cade Conley has hauled in 167 receiving yards on 18 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Caleb Coombs has caught 15 passes and compiled 138 receiving yards (34.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Caleb McMillan has racked up 137 reciving yards (34.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Sam Burton has racked up 4.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up two TFL and 15 tackles.

Eli Neal is the team's tackle leader this year. He's picked up 20 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

Micah Abraham has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has five tackles and two passes defended to his name.

