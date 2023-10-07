The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-0) will look to upset the NC State Wolfpack (3-2) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 45.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the NC State vs. Marshall matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Marshall vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Marshall vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Marshall Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-6.5) 45.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-6.5) 45.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Marshall vs. NC State Betting Trends

Marshall has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

NC State has put together a 0-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Wolfpack have not covered the spread when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

