The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) are only 2.5-point favorites on the road versus the Texas A&M Aggies (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Each team has a tough passing defense, with the Crimson Tide 23rd in the country against the pass, and the Aggies ninth. The over/under is 47.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Texas A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Kyle Field

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Texas A&M Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-2.5) 47.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Alabama (-2.5) 46.5 -132 +110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

  • Alabama is 3-2-0 ATS this season.
  • The Crimson Tide have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
  • Texas A&M has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.

Alabama & Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

Alabama
To Win the National Champ. +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000
To Win the SEC +300 Bet $100 to win $300
Texas A&M
To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000
To Win the SEC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

