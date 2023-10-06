As of October 6 the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Steelers are 17th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), but only 20th according to computer rankings.

The Steelers have had the 15th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +6000 at the start of the season to +8000.

The implied probability of the Steelers winning the Super Bowl, based on their +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh has posted two wins against the spread this season.

One Steelers game (out of four) has hit the over this year.

The Steelers have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.

This season, Pittsburgh has been the underdog three times and won two of those games.

The Steelers rank fourth-worst in total offense (263 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (403 yards per game allowed) this year.

The Steelers rank 25th in scoring offense (15.5 points per game) and 23rd in scoring defense (25 points allowed per game) this year.

Steelers Impact Players

In four games, Kenny Pickett has passed for 803 yards (200.8 per game), with four TDs and four INTs, and completing 60.6%.

In four games, George Pickens has 16 receptions for 263 yards (65.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Najee Harris has run for 210 yards (52.5 per game) and zero scores in four games.

On the ground, Jaylen Warren has scored zero times and accumulated 84 yards (21.0 per game).

In four games for the Steelers, T.J. Watt has recorded 6.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +500 2 September 18 Browns W 26-22 +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders W 23-18 +25000 4 October 1 @ Texans L 30-6 +10000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1400 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +3500 13 December 3 Cardinals - +75000 14 December 7 Patriots - +12500 15 December 17 @ Colts - +12500 16 December 23 Bengals - +3500 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +4000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1400

