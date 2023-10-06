If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Ritchie County, West Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in West Virginia This Week

Ritchie County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Wahama High School at Ritchie County High School