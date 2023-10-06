West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
There is high school football action in Marshall County, West Virginia this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in West Virginia This Week
Marshall County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
John Marshall High School at Keyser High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Keyser, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
