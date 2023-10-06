A quarterfinal is next for Jasmine Paolini in the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023, and she will play Laura Siegemund. Paolini currently is +900 to win it all at Center Plains Tennis Center.

Paolini at the 2023 WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: October 7-15
  • Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center
  • Location: Zhengzhou, China
  • Court Surface: Hard

Paolini's Next Match

On Thursday, October 12 at 10:00 PM ET, Paolini will meet Siegemund in the quarterfinals, after beating Caroline Garcia 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the previous round.

Paolini Stats

  • In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Paolini beat No. 10-ranked Garcia, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.
  • Paolini has not won any of her 24 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 29-23.
  • Paolini has a record of 21-15 on hard courts over the last 12 months.
  • In her 52 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Paolini has averaged 21.3 games.
  • In her 36 matches on hard courts over the past year, Paolini has played 20.0 games per match.
  • Paolini, over the past 12 months, has won 64.7% of her service games and 32.8% of her return games.
  • Paolini has won 34.1% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 65.0% of her service games during that timeframe.

