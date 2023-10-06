West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hampshire County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Hampshire County, West Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in West Virginia This Week
Hampshire County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
East Hardy High School at Hampshire High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Romney, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.