Fantasy Football Week 5 WR Rankings
Wideout rankings are available below, to help you make the right decisions on your NFL fantasy lineup going into Week 5.
Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 5
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|103.3
|25.8
|11.8
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|103
|25.8
|11
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|100.4
|25.1
|10
|Puka Nacua
|Rams
|95.5
|23.9
|13
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|94.9
|23.7
|9.8
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|90.7
|22.7
|12.5
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|82.8
|20.7
|8
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|82.4
|20.6
|10.8
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|71.7
|17.9
|7.8
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|70.3
|17.6
|8.2
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|69.5
|17.4
|8.8
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|62.4
|15.6
|7.2
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|62
|15.5
|7.5
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|61.1
|15.3
|6
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|61
|20.3
|6.7
|Romeo Doubs
|Packers
|60.4
|15.1
|8.2
|Marquise Brown
|Cardinals
|59.8
|15
|8
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|59.1
|14.8
|7
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|58.5
|14.6
|9.8
|Tutu Atwell
|Rams
|57.7
|14.4
|8.8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|57.6
|14.4
|10.2
|D.K. Metcalf
|Seahawks
|56.8
|14.2
|5.8
|Nathaniel Dell
|Texans
|56
|14
|6
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|55.7
|13.9
|8.8
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|55.6
|13.9
|7
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|55.5
|13.9
|9
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|53.6
|13.4
|9.2
|Gabriel Davis
|Bills
|51.8
|13
|4.5
|Mike Williams
|Chargers
|50.2
|16.7
|8.7
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|49.9
|12.5
|7.8
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|49.9
|16.6
|8.7
|Michael Wilson
|Cardinals
|49.7
|12.4
|4
|Zay Flowers
|Ravens
|49.5
|12.4
|7.2
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|48.5
|12.1
|7.5
|George Pickens
|Steelers
|48.3
|12.1
|7.5
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|48.2
|12.1
|6.5
|Calvin Ridley
|Jaguars
|48.1
|12
|7
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|46.7
|11.7
|6.8
|Marvin Mims
|Broncos
|46.5
|11.6
|2.8
|Jayden Reed
|Packers
|46.1
|11.5
|6.2
|Josh Reynolds
|Lions
|45.5
|15.2
|6.3
|Kendrick Bourne
|Patriots
|45.5
|11.4
|7
|Michael Thomas
|Saints
|43.9
|11
|8
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|43.5
|10.9
|5
|Curtis Samuel
|Commanders
|42.8
|10.7
|5
|Rashid Shaheed
|Saints
|41.6
|10.4
|4.8
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|39.6
|9.9
|7.8
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|Titans
|37.4
|12.5
|5.3
|Robert Woods
|Texans
|37.1
|9.3
|7.8
|Tee Higgins
|Bengals
|36.9
|9.2
|8
|Brandon Johnson
|Broncos
|36.3
|9.1
|2.5
|Drake London
|Falcons
|35.6
|8.9
|5.5
|Braxton Berrios
|Dolphins
|34.7
|8.7
|4
|Allen Lazard
|Jets
|32.9
|8.2
|4
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|32.8
|10.9
|5.3
|Josh Downs
|Colts
|32.8
|8.2
|6.8
|Rashee Rice
|Chiefs
|32.7
|8.2
|4.8
|Calvin Austin III
|Steelers
|32.6
|8.2
|5.2
|K.J. Osborn
|Vikings
|31.7
|7.9
|4.2
|Josh Palmer
|Chargers
|31
|7.8
|5.2
