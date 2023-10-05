Washington Commanders receiver Logan Thomas has a good matchup in Week 5 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Chicago Bears. The Bears are conceding the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL, 267.8 per game.

Thomas has totaled 106 receiving yards (35.3 per game) and one receiving TD, hauling in nine balls on 14 targets.

Thomas vs. the Bears

Thomas vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games Chicago has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Bears have conceded a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

Chicago has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 267.8 passing yards the Bears allow per contest makes them the 29th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Bears' defense is 31st in the NFL by conceding 2.5 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (10 total passing TDs).

Commanders Player Previews

Logan Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-111)

Thomas Receiving Insights

Thomas, in two of three games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Thomas has received 10.0% of his team's 140 passing attempts this season (14 targets).

He has 106 receiving yards on 14 targets to rank 62nd in NFL play with 7.6 yards per target.

In one of three games this season, Thomas has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (11.1%).

With two red zone targets, Thomas has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 9/10/2023 Week 1 8 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

