How to Watch Commanders vs. Bears Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 5
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bears (0-4) take a four-game losing streak into a meeting against the Washington Commanders (2-2) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField.
In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Commanders vs. Bears
- When: Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
Commanders Insights
- The Commanders average 12.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Bears allow (34.3).
- The Commanders average 75.5 fewer yards per game (307.8), than the Bears give up per outing (383.3).
- This season, Washington rushes for just nine fewer yards (106.5) than Chicago allows per outing (115.5).
- This year, the Commanders have turned the ball over eight times, six more than the Bears' takeaways (2).
Commanders Home Performance
- The Commanders score 11.5 points per game in home games (10.8 less than their overall average), and concede 26.5 at home (3.5 less than overall).
- The Commanders' average yards gained (239) and allowed (298) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 307.8 and 352.5, respectively.
- Washington's average passing yards gained (140.5) and conceded (166) at home are both lower than its overall averages of 201.3 and 230, respectively.
- At home, the Commanders rack up 98.5 rushing yards per game and give up 132. That's less than they gain overall (106.5), and more than they allow (122.5).
- At home, the Commanders convert 23.8% of third downs and allow 44.8% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (33.3%), and more than they allow (39.6%).
Commanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/17/2023
|at Denver
|W 35-33
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|Buffalo
|L 37-3
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|at Philadelphia
|L 34-31
|FOX
|10/5/2023
|Chicago
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/15/2023
|at Atlanta
|-
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at New York
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
