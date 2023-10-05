The Chicago Bears (0-4) take a four-game losing streak into a meeting against the Washington Commanders (2-2) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField.

How to Watch Commanders vs. Bears

When: Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Commanders Insights

The Commanders average 12.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Bears allow (34.3).

The Commanders average 75.5 fewer yards per game (307.8), than the Bears give up per outing (383.3).

This season, Washington rushes for just nine fewer yards (106.5) than Chicago allows per outing (115.5).

This year, the Commanders have turned the ball over eight times, six more than the Bears' takeaways (2).

Commanders Home Performance

The Commanders score 11.5 points per game in home games (10.8 less than their overall average), and concede 26.5 at home (3.5 less than overall).

The Commanders' average yards gained (239) and allowed (298) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 307.8 and 352.5, respectively.

Washington's average passing yards gained (140.5) and conceded (166) at home are both lower than its overall averages of 201.3 and 230, respectively.

At home, the Commanders rack up 98.5 rushing yards per game and give up 132. That's less than they gain overall (106.5), and more than they allow (122.5).

At home, the Commanders convert 23.8% of third downs and allow 44.8% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (33.3%), and more than they allow (39.6%).

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/17/2023 at Denver W 35-33 CBS 9/24/2023 Buffalo L 37-3 CBS 10/1/2023 at Philadelphia L 34-31 FOX 10/5/2023 Chicago - Amazon Prime Video 10/15/2023 at Atlanta - CBS 10/22/2023 at New York - CBS 10/29/2023 Philadelphia - FOX

