The Washington Commanders' (2-2) injury report has five players listed heading into their Thursday, October 5 game against the Chicago Bears (0-4). It kicks at 8:15 PM at FedExField.

In their most recent outing, the Commanders fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 34-31.

The Bears are coming off of a loss to the Denver Broncos by the score of 31-28.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Curtis Samuel WR Quad Did Not Participate In Practice Christian Holmes CB Back Did Not Participate In Practice Jahan Dotson WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jartavius Martin DB Thumb Full Participation In Practice Christopher Rodriguez Jr. RB Illness Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Chase Claypool WR Other Out Eddie Jackson DB Foot Out Jaylon Johnson DB Hamstring Out Jaquan Brisker DB Hamstring Questionable Teven Jenkins OL Calf Questionable

Commanders vs. Bears Game Info

When: Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Commanders or the Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Commanders Season Insights

The Commanders are averaging 307.8 yards per game on offense (20th in NFL), and they rank 21st on the other side of the ball with 352.5 yards allowed per game.

Despite sporting a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks fourth-worst in the NFL (30 points allowed per game), the Commanders have put up better results on offense, ranking 17th in the NFL by averaging 22.3 points per game.

The Commanders are averaging 201.3 passing yards per game offensively this year (20th in NFL), and they are giving up 230 passing yards per game (20th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Washington is totaling 106.5 rushing yards per game on offense (17th in the NFL), and ranks 21st defensively with 122.5 rushing yards allowed per game.

With five forced turnovers (12th in NFL) against eight turnovers committed (26th in NFL), the Commanders (-3) own the 24th-ranked turnover margin in the league.

Commanders vs. Bears Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Commanders (-5.5)

Commanders (-5.5) Moneyline: Commanders (-250), Bears (+200)

Commanders (-250), Bears (+200) Total: 44.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Commanders-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.