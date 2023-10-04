West Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games to Bet on Today

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Rays (-160)

Rays (-160) Moneyline Underdog: Rangers (+135)

Rangers (+135) Total: 8

Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3.5)

Middle Tennessee (-3.5) Middle Tennessee Moneyline: -165

-165 Jacksonville State Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 52

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-135)

Twins (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays (+110)

Blue Jays (+110) Total: 7.5

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-150)

Phillies (-150) Moneyline Underdog: Marlins (+125)

Marlins (+125) Total: 8

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Brewers (-130)

Brewers (-130) Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks (+110)

Diamondbacks (+110) Total: 7.5

Florida International Panthers vs. New Mexico State Aggies

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: New Mexico State (-6.5)

New Mexico State (-6.5) New Mexico State Moneyline: -250

-250 Florida International Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 48.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.