Currently the Pittsburgh Steelers are 17th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +650

+650 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Steelers Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), the Steelers are 17th in the NFL. They are one spot below that, 18th, according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Steelers' Super Bowl odds down from +6000 at the start of the season to +8000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 15th-biggest change.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Steelers have a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread this year.

The Steelers have had one game (out of four) go over the total this season.

The Steelers have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.

Pittsburgh has been an underdog in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

It's been a difficult stretch for the Steelers, who rank fourth-worst in total offense (263 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (403 yards per game allowed) in 2023.

The Steelers rank 25th in scoring offense (15.5 points per game) and 23rd in scoring defense (25 points allowed per game) this season.

Steelers Impact Players

Kenny Pickett has passed for 803 yards (200.8 per game), completing 60.6%, with four touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.

George Pickens has 16 receptions for 263 yards (65.8 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

On the ground, Najee Harris has scored zero TDs and picked up 210 yards (52.5 per game).

In four games, Jaylen Warren has rushed for 84 yards (21.0 per game) and zero scores.

As a playmaker on defense, the Steelers' T.J. Watt has collected 13 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and six sacks in his four games.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +500 2 September 18 Browns W 26-22 +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders W 23-18 +25000 4 October 1 @ Texans L 30-6 +10000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1400 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +3500 13 December 3 Cardinals - +75000 14 December 7 Patriots - +12500 15 December 17 @ Colts - +12500 16 December 23 Bengals - +3500 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +4000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1400

