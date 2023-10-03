At +8000 as of October 3, the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +650

+650 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Steelers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Steelers' Super Bowl odds (+8000) place them 17th in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only 18th.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Steelers have had the 15th-biggest change this season, dropping from +6000 at the beginning to +8000.

The Steelers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1.2%.

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh has posted two wins against the spread this season.

One of the Steelers' four games this season has hit the over.

The Steelers have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.

Pittsburgh has won two of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

It's been a tough stretch for the Steelers, who rank fourth-worst in total offense (263 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (403 yards per game allowed) in 2023.

The Steelers are averaging 15.5 points per game on offense this season (25th in NFL), and they are giving up 25 points per game (23rd) on the defensive side of the ball.

Steelers Impact Players

In four games, Kenny Pickett has passed for 803 yards (200.8 per game), with four TDs and four INTs, and completing 60.6%.

George Pickens has 16 receptions for 263 yards (65.8 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

On the ground, Najee Harris has scored zero TDs and gained 210 yards (52.5 per game).

Jaylen Warren has run for 84 yards (21.0 per game) and zero TDs in four games.

As a playmaker on defense, the Steelers' T.J. Watt has collected 13 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and six sacks in his four games.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +500 2 September 18 Browns W 26-22 +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders W 23-18 +25000 4 October 1 @ Texans L 30-6 +10000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1400 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +3500 13 December 3 Cardinals - +75000 14 December 7 Patriots - +12500 15 December 17 @ Colts - +12500 16 December 23 Bengals - +3500 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +4000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1400

