At the moment the Pittsburgh Steelers are 17th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.

Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +650

+650 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), the Steelers are 17th in the league. They are two spots higher than that, 15th-best, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Steelers' Super Bowl odds down from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +8000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 14th-biggest change.

With odds of +8000, the Steelers have been given a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread this year.

The Steelers have had one game (out of four) hit the over this year.

The Steelers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.

Pittsburgh has won two of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Steelers rank fourth-worst in total offense (263 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (403 yards per game allowed) this year.

The Steelers rank 25th in scoring offense (15.5 points per game) and 22nd in scoring defense (25 points allowed per game) this year.

Steelers Impact Players

In four games, Kenny Pickett has thrown for 803 yards (200.8 per game), with four TDs and four INTs, and completing 60.6%.

George Pickens has 16 catches for 263 yards (65.8 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

On the ground, Najee Harris has scored zero TDs and accumulated 210 yards (52.5 per game).

On the ground, Jaylen Warren has scored zero times and gained 84 yards (21.0 per game).

On defense, T.J. Watt has helped set the tone with 13 tackles, 5.0 TFL, six sacks, and two passes defended in four games.

Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +500 2 September 18 Browns W 26-22 +3000 3 September 24 @ Raiders W 23-18 +25000 4 October 1 @ Texans L 30-6 +10000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1400 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +5000 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3000 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +3500 13 December 3 Cardinals - +75000 14 December 7 Patriots - +10000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +15000 16 December 23 Bengals - +3500 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +5000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1400

Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.