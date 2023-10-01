The Houston Texans (1-2) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

As the Steelers prepare for this matchup against the Texans, here are the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Steelers vs. Texans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Steelers 3 42 -150 +125

Steelers vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh's matchups this year have an average point total of 41.2, 0.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Steelers are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

For the first time this year, the Steelers are moneyline favorites.

Pittsburgh has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

Houston Texans

The Texans have combined with their opponent to score more than 42 points just twice this season.

The average over/under for Houston's outings this season is 42.3, 0.3 more points than this game's total.

The Texans have covered the spread in a matchup one time this season (1-2-0).

The Texans have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Houston is 1-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

Steelers vs. Texans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Steelers 18.7 22 23.3 17 41.2 1 3 Texans 22 18 24.3 20 42.3 2 3

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.2 40.0 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 21.7 21.0 23.0 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-1 1-0

Texans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 40.0 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 24.7 21.0 26.5 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

