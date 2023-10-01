Steelers vs. Texans Player Props & Odds – Week 4
The Pittsburgh Steelers will visit the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Several of the best contributors for the Steelers and the Texans will have player props available for this matchup if you are trying to make player prop wagers.
Sign up to bet on the Steelers-Texans matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Najee Harris Touchdown Odds
- Harris Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260
Dameon Pierce Touchdown Odds
- Pierce Odds to Score First TD: +700
- Pierce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Steelers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Calvin Austin III
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|Pat Freiermuth
|-
|-
|32.5 (-113)
|Najee Harris
|-
|56.5 (-113)
|7.5 (-102)
|George Pickens
|-
|-
|58.5 (-113)
|Kenny Pickett
|221.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|-
|Allen Robinson II
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|Jaylen Warren
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|17.5 (-113)
More Texans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Robert Woods
|-
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|Dalton Schultz
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|Dameon Pierce
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-106)
|Nico Collins
|-
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|C.J. Stroud
|235.5 (-113)
|8.5 (-113)
|-
|Nathaniel Dell
|-
|-
|47.5 (-113)
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.