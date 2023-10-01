The Pittsburgh Steelers will visit the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Several of the best contributors for the Steelers and the Texans will have player props available for this matchup if you are trying to make player prop wagers.

Najee Harris Touchdown Odds

Harris Odds to Score First TD: +600

Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

Dameon Pierce Touchdown Odds

Pierce Odds to Score First TD: +700

Pierce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300

More Steelers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Calvin Austin III - - 30.5 (-113) Pat Freiermuth - - 32.5 (-113) Najee Harris - 56.5 (-113) 7.5 (-102) George Pickens - - 58.5 (-113) Kenny Pickett 221.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) - Allen Robinson II - - 30.5 (-113) Jaylen Warren - 31.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113)

More Texans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Robert Woods - - 35.5 (-113) Dalton Schultz - - 25.5 (-113) Dameon Pierce - 49.5 (-113) 10.5 (-106) Nico Collins - - 53.5 (-113) C.J. Stroud 235.5 (-113) 8.5 (-113) - Nathaniel Dell - - 47.5 (-113)

