How to Watch Steelers vs. Texans on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) visit the Houston Texans (1-2) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to live stream this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Texans
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS
Steelers Insights
- This year, the Steelers put up 5.6 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Texans give up (24.3).
- The Steelers collect 65 fewer yards per game (275.7) than the Texans allow per outing (340.7).
- This season, Pittsburgh piles up 67 rushing yards per game, 50.3 fewer than Houston allows per outing (117.3).
- The Steelers have four giveaways this season, while the Texans have four takeaways.
Steelers Away Performance
- Pittsburgh accumulated 197.8 passing yards per game in away games last season (2.8 fewer than overall) and allowed 237.2 in away games (14.9 more than overall).
Steelers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|San Francisco
|L 30-7
|FOX
|9/18/2023
|Cleveland
|W 26-22
|ABC
|9/24/2023
|at Las Vegas
|W 23-18
|NBC
|10/1/2023
|at Houston
|-
|CBS
|10/8/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
