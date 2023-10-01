The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) visit the Houston Texans (1-2) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Texans

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV: CBS

Steelers Insights

This year, the Steelers put up 5.6 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Texans give up (24.3).

The Steelers collect 65 fewer yards per game (275.7) than the Texans allow per outing (340.7).

This season, Pittsburgh piles up 67 rushing yards per game, 50.3 fewer than Houston allows per outing (117.3).

The Steelers have four giveaways this season, while the Texans have four takeaways.

Steelers Away Performance

Pittsburgh accumulated 197.8 passing yards per game in away games last season (2.8 fewer than overall) and allowed 237.2 in away games (14.9 more than overall).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 San Francisco L 30-7 FOX 9/18/2023 Cleveland W 26-22 ABC 9/24/2023 at Las Vegas W 23-18 NBC 10/1/2023 at Houston - CBS 10/8/2023 Baltimore - CBS 10/22/2023 at Los Angeles - FOX 10/29/2023 Jacksonville - CBS

