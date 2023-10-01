The Pittsburgh Steelers' (2-1) injury report has eight players listed as they prepare for their Sunday, October 1 matchup with the Houston Texans (1-2). The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM at NRG Stadium.

The Steelers played the Las Vegas Raiders in their last outing, winning 23-18.

The Texans' last game finished in a 37-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Gunner Olszewski WR Concussion Full Participation In Practice Connor Heyward TE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Miles Killebrew DB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Allen Robinson II WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Chukwuma Okorafor OL Elbow Did Not Participate In Practice Pressley Harvin III P Hamstring Out James Daniels OL Groin Out Darnell Washington TE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Houston Texans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Josh Jones OT Hand Out Shaq Mason OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Tavierre Thomas CB Hand Out Shaquill Griffin CB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Jalen Pitre S Chest Limited Participation In Practice Laremy Tunsil OT Knee Out Michael Deiter OL Chest Questionable

Other Week 4 Injury Reports

Steelers vs. Texans Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Steelers Season Insights

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks fifth-worst in the NFL (387 yards allowed per game), the Steelers have had more success on offense, ranking 27th in the NFL by averaging 275.7 yards per game.

The Steelers are putting up 18.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 22nd in the NFL. On defense, they rank 18th, allowing 23.3 points per game.

The Steelers are totaling 208.7 passing yards per game on offense (17th in the NFL), and they rank 22nd on the other side of the ball with 235.3 passing yards allowed per game.

Pittsburgh ranks third-worst in rushing offense (67 rushing yards per game) and fourth-worst in rushing defense (151.7 rushing yards per game allowed) this year.

The Steelers have forced eight total turnovers (second in NFL) this season and have turned it over four times (15th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +4, the third-best in the league.

Steelers vs. Texans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Steelers (-3)

Steelers (-3) Moneyline: Steelers (-150), Texans (+125)

Steelers (-150), Texans (+125) Total: 42 points

