Steelers vs. Texans Injury Report — Week 4
The Pittsburgh Steelers' (2-1) injury report has eight players listed as they prepare for their Sunday, October 1 matchup with the Houston Texans (1-2). The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM at NRG Stadium.
The Steelers played the Las Vegas Raiders in their last outing, winning 23-18.
The Texans' last game finished in a 37-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Gunner Olszewski
|WR
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Connor Heyward
|TE
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Miles Killebrew
|DB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Allen Robinson II
|WR
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Chukwuma Okorafor
|OL
|Elbow
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Pressley Harvin III
|P
|Hamstring
|Out
|James Daniels
|OL
|Groin
|Out
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Houston Texans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Josh Jones
|OT
|Hand
|Out
|Shaq Mason
|OG
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tavierre Thomas
|CB
|Hand
|Out
|Shaquill Griffin
|CB
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jalen Pitre
|S
|Chest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Laremy Tunsil
|OT
|Knee
|Out
|Michael Deiter
|OL
|Chest
|Questionable
Other Week 4 Injury Reports
Steelers vs. Texans Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Steelers Season Insights
- Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks fifth-worst in the NFL (387 yards allowed per game), the Steelers have had more success on offense, ranking 27th in the NFL by averaging 275.7 yards per game.
- The Steelers are putting up 18.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 22nd in the NFL. On defense, they rank 18th, allowing 23.3 points per game.
- The Steelers are totaling 208.7 passing yards per game on offense (17th in the NFL), and they rank 22nd on the other side of the ball with 235.3 passing yards allowed per game.
- Pittsburgh ranks third-worst in rushing offense (67 rushing yards per game) and fourth-worst in rushing defense (151.7 rushing yards per game allowed) this year.
- The Steelers have forced eight total turnovers (second in NFL) this season and have turned it over four times (15th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +4, the third-best in the league.
Steelers vs. Texans Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Steelers (-3)
- Moneyline: Steelers (-150), Texans (+125)
- Total: 42 points
