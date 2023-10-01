The Houston Texans (1-2) will look to upset the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at NRG Stadium. The Steelers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 42 points.

Prior to live betting this week's matchup that has the Steelers squaring off against the Texans, see the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Steelers vs. Texans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Steelers have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game and have been behind after the first quarter in two games.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 2.3 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing nine points on average in the first quarter.

After the first quarter this season, the Texans have led in one game and have been losing in two games.

2nd Quarter

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Steelers have won the second quarter in one game and have been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 7.3 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up seven points on average in the second quarter.

The Texans have been outscored in the second quarter one time and won two times in three games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game this season, and they've lost in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Pittsburgh is averaging 4.3 points in the third quarter (16th-ranked) this season. It is allowing five points on average in the third quarter (18th-ranked) on defense.

In all three games this season, the Texans have been outscored by their opponent in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In three contests this season, the Steelers have been outscored in the fourth quarter in all of them.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging zero points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering seven points on average in that quarter.

Digging into scoring in the fourth quarter, the Texans have won the fourth quarter in two games. They have been knotted up in one game.

Steelers vs. Texans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Steelers have led after the first half in one game this season and have trailed after the first half in two games.

Through three games this season, the Texans have led after the first half one time and have been losing after the first half two times.

2nd Half

The Steelers have been outscored in the second half in all three games this year.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 12 points on average in the second half.

The Texans have won the second half in one game this season (0-1 record in those games). They've lost the second half in two games (1-1).

