Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Pittsburgh Steelers are 13th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +3500.
Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +375
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Steelers Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Oddsmakers rate the Steelers lower (13th-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (11th-best).
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Steelers have had the 12th-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +3500.
- The implied probability of the Steelers winning the Super Bowl, based on their +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread this season.
- One of the Steelers' three games this season has hit the over.
- The Steelers have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.
- This season, Pittsburgh has won two out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Steelers own the 27th-ranked offense this year (275.7 yards per game), and they've been less effective defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 387 yards allowed per game.
- On offense, the Steelers rank 22nd in the NFL with 18.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 18th in points allowed (387 points allowed per contest).
Steelers Impact Players
- Kenny Pickett has four touchdown passes and three picks in three games, completing 59.6% for 689 yards (229.7 per game).
- In three games, George Pickens has 13 catches for 238 yards (79.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- In three games, Calvin Austin III has nine catches for 119 yards (39.7 per game) and one score.
- In the passing game, Pat Freiermuth has scored two times, catching five balls for 46 yards (15.3 per game).
- On defense, T.J. Watt has helped set the tone with 11 tackles, 5.0 TFL, six sacks, and two passes defended in three games.
Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Steelers Player Futures
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|L 30-7
|+550
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|W 26-22
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|W 23-18
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6000
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
Odds are current as of October 1 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.