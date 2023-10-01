The Miami Marlins (84-76) will try to sweep the Pittsburgh Pirates (75-86) at PNC Park on Sunday, at 3:05 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Andre Jackson (1-3) to the mound, while Ryan Weathers will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Pirates vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Jackson - PIT (1-3, 5.34 ERA) vs Weathers - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andre Jackson

The Pirates will send Jackson (1-3) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday, Sept. 24 when he threw 1 1/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 5.34 ERA this season with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.3 walks per nine across 18 games.

In six starts this season, Jackson has not yet earned a quality start.

In six starts this season, Jackson has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 3.2 innings per appearance.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Weathers

Weathers makes his first start of the season for the Marlins.

The 23-year-old southpaw makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.

