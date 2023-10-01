On Sunday, October 1, Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (75-86) host Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (84-76) at PNC Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Marlins have +115 odds to upset. A 9-run over/under is listed for the matchup.

Pirates vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
Time: 3:05 PM ET

TV: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Probable Pitchers: Andre Jackson - PIT (1-3, 5.34 ERA) vs Ryan Weathers - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Pirates Moneyline Marlins Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +115 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have been favored 28 times and won 19, or 67.9%, of those games.

The Pirates have a 13-7 record (winning 65% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

In the last 10 games, the Pirates have not been favored on the moneyline.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 84 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (47.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win 20 times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +100000 - 3rd

