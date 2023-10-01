Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 159 home runs this season, the third-lowest total in MLB action.

Pittsburgh is 24th in baseball, slugging .392.

The Pirates have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

Pittsburgh has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (689 total runs).

The Pirates' .315 on-base percentage ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates strike out 9.0 times per game, the No. 21 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Pittsburgh has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).

The Pirates average baseball's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.388).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Andre Jackson (1-3 with a 5.34 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season.

His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when the righty threw 1 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

Jackson does not have a quality start on the season.

Jackson has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this season entering this game.

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Mitch Keller Aaron Nola 9/27/2023 Phillies L 7-6 Away Johan Oviedo Ranger Suárez 9/28/2023 Phillies W 3-2 Away Luis Ortiz Zack Wheeler 9/29/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Home Osvaldo Bido Edward Cabrera 9/30/2023 Marlins L 7-3 Home Quinn Priester JT Chargois 10/1/2023 Marlins - Home Andre Jackson Braxton Garrett

