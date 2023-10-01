Will Logan Thomas Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Logan Thomas was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. All of Thomas' stats can be found on this page.
Looking at season stats, Thomas has been targeted 11 times and has six catches for 65 yards (10.8 per reception) and one TD.
Logan Thomas Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Commanders.
Commanders vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Thomas 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|11
|6
|65
|14
|1
|10.8
Thomas Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|8
|4
|43
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|3
|2
|22
|1
