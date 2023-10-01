Gunner Olszewski was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Pittsburgh Steelers match up with the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. Trying to find Olszewski's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In terms of last year's season stats, Olszewski was targeted seven times and had five catches for 53 yards (10.6 per reception) and zero TDs, plus eight carries for 39 yards.

Gunner Olszewski Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Steelers this week: Connor Heyward (DNP/ankle): 2 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Allen Robinson II (DNP/ankle): 11 Rec; 100 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Steelers vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Olszewski 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 5 53 13 0 10.6

Olszewski Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Patriots 0 0 0 Week 4 Jets 0 0 0 Week 10 Saints 1 1 4 0 Week 11 Bengals 3 2 39 0 Week 12 @Colts 0 0 0 Week 13 @Falcons 0 0 0 Week 14 Ravens 2 1 7 0 Week 15 @Panthers 1 1 3 0 Week 17 @Ravens 0 0 0 Week 18 Browns 0 0 0

