George Pickens vs. the Texans' Defense: Week 4 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 4 action at NRG Stadium, the Pittsburgh Steelers' George Pickens will face the Houston Texans defense and Blake Cashman. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Pittsburgh receivers against the Texans' pass defense.
Steelers vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Texans
|29.8
|9.9
|23
|66
|7.51
George Pickens vs. Blake Cashman Insights
George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense
- George Pickens has hauled in 13 receptions for 238 yards (79.3 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.
- In terms of passing yards, Pittsburgh has 626 (208.7 per game), 18th in the league.
- The Steelers are 22nd in the league in points scored per game, at 18.7.
- Pittsburgh ranks 12th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 34.7 pass attempts per contest (104 total pass attempts).
- In the red zone, the Steelers rank 15th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 12 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 92.3%.
Blake Cashman & the Texans' Defense
- Blake Cashman leads the team with one interception, while also recording five tackles and two passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Houston ranks 16th in the NFL with 670 passing yards allowed (223.3 per game) and 23rd in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.9).
- This season, the Texans are 20th in the NFL in points allowed (24.3 per game) and 14th in total yards allowed (340.7 per game).
- Houston hasn't allowed more than 100 receiving yards to an opposing player this season.
- Two players have hauled in a touchdown against the Texans this season.
George Pickens vs. Blake Cashman Advanced Stats
|George Pickens
|Blake Cashman
|Rec. Targets
|23
|4
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|13
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|18.3
|1
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|238
|5
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|79.3
|5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|116
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|2
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|1
|Interceptions
