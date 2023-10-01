A match in the Rolex Shanghai Masters quarterfinals is next for Fabian Marozsan, and he will go up against Hubert Hurkacz. Marozsan has +2200 odds to be crowned champion at Qi Zhong Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marozsan at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 2-15

October 2-15 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Marozsan's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 12 (at 10:00 PM ET), Marozsan will face Hurkacz, after beating Casper Ruud 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 in the last round.

Want to bet on Marozsan? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Marozsan Stats

Marozsan is coming off a 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 win over No. 9-ranked Ruud in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

In 11 tournaments over the past 12 months, Marozsan is 15-11 and has yet to win a title.

Marozsan has a match record of 5-4 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

In his 26 matches over the past year, across all court types, Marozsan has averaged 24.9 games.

Marozsan, in nine matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 27.2 games per match and won 51.8% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Marozsan has won 83.7% of his service games, and he has won 19.9% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Marozsan has been victorious in 26.5% of his return games and 80.4% of his service games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.