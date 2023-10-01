Curtis Samuel vs. the Eagles' Defense: Week 4 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 4 action at Lincoln Financial Field, the Washington Commanders' Curtis Samuel will face the Philadelphia Eagles defense and Reed Blankenship. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this matchup between the Washington receivers versus the Eagles' pass defense.
Commanders vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Curtis Samuel Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles
|14.6
|4.9
|61
|145
|5.03
Curtis Samuel vs. Reed Blankenship Insights
Curtis Samuel & the Commanders' Offense
- Curtis Samuel's 127 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 10 catches on 12 targets.
- Through the air, Washington is bottom-10 in passing yards this year, placing eighth-last in the NFL with 547 total passing yards (182.3 per game). It also ranks 24th in yards per attempt (5.5).
- The Commanders have totaled 58 points this season, ranking 19th in the league with 19.3 points per contest. In terms of total yards, they rank 23rd in the NFL with 866 total yards (288.7 per contest).
- Washington ranks 21st in the league in pass rate, passing the ball 33 times per game.
- In the red zone, the Commanders rank 18th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 11 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 45.8%.
Reed Blankenship & the Eagles' Defense
- Reed Blankenship has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 18 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.
- In the air, Philadelphia has allowed 785 passing yards, or 261.7 per game -- that's the eighth-highest amount in the NFL.
- The Eagles' points-against average on defense is 19.7 per game, ninth-best in the league.
- Philadelphia has allowed one player to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Eagles have allowed a touchdown pass to six players this season.
Curtis Samuel vs. Reed Blankenship Advanced Stats
|Curtis Samuel
|Reed Blankenship
|Rec. Targets
|12
|10
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|10
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.7
|6
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|127
|18
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|42.3
|9
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|41
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|1
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|0
|1
|Interceptions
