Connor Heyward did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 4 contest against the Houston Texans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Heyward's stats on this page.

In the passing game, Heyward has been targeted six times, with season stats of 19 yards on two receptions (9.5 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has one carry for zero yards.

Connor Heyward Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Steelers have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Gunner Olszewski (FP/concussion): 1 Rec; 0 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Allen Robinson II (DNP/ankle): 11 Rec; 100 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Steelers vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Heyward 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 6 2 19 0 0 9.5

Heyward Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 4 2 19 0 Week 3 @Raiders 2 0 0 0

