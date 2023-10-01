How to Watch Commanders vs. Eagles on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) take a three-game winning streak into a meeting with the Washington Commanders (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Eagles vs. Commanders
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
Commanders Insights
- This year the Commanders rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Eagles give up (19.7).
- The Commanders collect 21.3 fewer yards per game (288.7) than the Eagles give up (310).
- Washington rushes for 106.3 yards per game, 58 more than the 48.3 Philadelphia allows per contest.
- This season the Commanders have turned the ball over eight times, while the Eagles have forced 8 turnovers.
Commanders Away Performance
Commanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Arizona
|W 20-16
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|at Denver
|W 35-33
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|Buffalo
|L 37-3
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|10/5/2023
|Chicago
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/15/2023
|at Atlanta
|-
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at New York
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
