Commanders vs. Eagles Injury Report — Week 4
The Washington Commanders' (2-1) injury report has five players listed ahead of a Sunday, October 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0). The game kicks at 1:00 PM at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Commanders are coming off of a 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The Eagles enter this matchup after a 25-11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their most recent outing.
Washington Commanders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Percy Butler
|S
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Benjamin St-Juste
|CB
|Neck
|Full Participation In Practice
|Logan Thomas
|TE
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Christopher Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|Illness
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Emmanuel Forbes
|CB
|Elbow
|Full Participation In Practice
Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Boston Scott
|RB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Quez Watkins
|WR
|Hamstring
|Out
|Justin Evans
|S
|Neck
|Questionable
|Fletcher Cox
|DT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Britain Covey
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Landon Dickerson
|OG
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Sydney Brown
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Cameron Jurgens
|OL
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
Other Week 4 Injury Reports
Commanders vs. Eagles Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Commanders Season Insights
- From an offensive perspective, the Commanders are putting up 288.7 total yards per contest (22nd-ranked). They rank 14th in the NFL on defense (331.7 total yards surrendered per game).
- From an offensive standpoint, the Commanders are putting up 19.3 points per contest (19th-ranked). They rank 27th in the NFL on defense (28.7 points allowed per game).
- In terms of passing, the Commanders rank 25th in the NFL (182.3 passing yards per game) and 13th defensively (203.0 passing yards allowed per game).
- Washington ranks 15th in the NFL with 106.3 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 22nd with 128.7 rushing yards surrendered per contest on defense.
- The Commanders own a -3 turnover margin this season, which ranks 25th in the NFL.
Commanders vs. Eagles Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Eagles (-9)
- Moneyline: Eagles (-400), Commanders (+300)
- Total: 43.5 points
