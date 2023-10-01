Philadelphia (3-0) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Washington (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 43 in the contest.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Eagles go up against the Commanders. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to take a look at the stats and trends that we outline below.

Commanders vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

After the first quarter this year, the Commanders have led in one game and have been behind in two games.

The Eagles have suited up for three games this season and have had the lead after the first quarter in all of them.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging five points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Commanders have been outscored in the second quarter one time and outscored their opponent two times in three games this season.

The Eagles have won the second quarter in two games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in one game.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up eight points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of three games this season, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter one time, lost one time, and tied one time.

In three games this year, the Eagles have scored more than their opponent in the third quarter in every single game.

Offensively, Philadelphia is averaging eight points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this year. It is surrendering three points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In terms of scoring in the fourth quarter, the Commanders have won that quarter in two games and have been outscored in that quarter in one game.

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Eagles have lost that quarter in two games and have tied one game.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 9.3 points on average in that quarter.

Commanders vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Out of three games this season, the Commanders have been winning after the first half one time and have been losing after the first half two times.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Eagles have been winning two times and have been behind one time.

2nd Half

In terms of scoring in the second half, the Commanders have won the second half in two games, with a 2-0 record in those contests. They have been outscored in the second half in one game (0-1).

The Eagles have won the second half in one game this season, and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 13.3 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 12.3 points on average in the second half.

