West Virginia vs. TCU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under is 50.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the TCU vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
West Virginia vs. TCU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
West Virginia vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-12.5)
|50.5
|-450
|+325
|FanDuel
|TCU (-11.5)
|50.5
|-480
|+360
West Virginia vs. TCU Betting Trends
- West Virginia has covered twice in three chances against the spread this year.
- The Mountaineers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- TCU has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Horned Frogs have been favored by 12.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
