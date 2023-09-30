The TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) host a Big 12 showdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, TCU has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best in the FBS by totaling 38.3 points per game. The Horned Frogs rank 48th on defense (20.3 points allowed per game). In terms of total yards, West Virginia ranks 94th in the FBS (348.5 total yards per game) and 35th on defense (311.0 total yards allowed per game).

See how to watch this matchup on ESPN2 in the article below.

West Virginia vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

West Virginia vs. TCU Key Statistics

West Virginia TCU 348.5 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 501.0 (17th) 311.0 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.5 (78th) 189.5 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.3 (18th) 159.0 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.8 (23rd) 5 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (66th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has compiled 402 yards (100.5 yards per game) while completing 55.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes this season. He's also rushed for 105 yards with one touchdown.

CJ Donaldson has rushed 64 times for 287 yards, with three touchdowns.

Jaylen Anderson has racked up 36 carries and totaled 125 yards with one touchdown.

Hudson Clement paces his squad with 196 receiving yards on seven catches with three touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has put up a 146-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 11 passes on 17 targets.

Devin Carter has racked up 111 reciving yards (27.8 ypg) this season.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,117 yards, completing 68.8% of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 184 yards (46.0 ypg) on 29 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has 483 rushing yards on 81 carries with two touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson has hauled in 14 receptions for 185 yards (46.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Warren Thompson has reeled in 12 passes while averaging 39.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jared Wiley has a total of 129 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 15 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

