West Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games in West Virginia Today

Old Dominion Monarchs vs. Marshall Thundering Herd

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Marshall (-14.5)

Marshall (-14.5) Marshall Moneyline: -650

-650 Old Dominion Moneyline: +450

+450 Total: 47.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. TCU Horned Frogs

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: TCU (-14)

TCU (-14) TCU Moneyline: -600

-600 West Virginia Moneyline: +425

+425 Total: 51.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.