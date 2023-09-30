Best Bets & Odds for the UCF vs. Baylor Game – Saturday, September 30
Big 12 rivals will clash when the UCF Knights (3-1) meet the Baylor Bears (1-3). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is UCF vs. Baylor?
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: UCF 35, Baylor 18
- UCF has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- The Knights have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- Baylor has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Bears have played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Knights have a 77.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
UCF (-9)
- So far this season UCF has two victories against the spread.
- This season, the Knights have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 9 points or more.
- Baylor has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- The Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 9 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (56.5)
- This season, three of UCF's four games have gone over Saturday's total of 56.5 points.
- There has been just one game featuring Baylor this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 56.5.
- UCF averages 38.3 points per game against Baylor's 20, totaling 1.8 points over the matchup's point total of 56.5.
Splits Tables
UCF
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.8
|54
|55.5
|Implied Total AVG
|36.8
|43
|30.5
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Baylor
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51
|51
|Implied Total AVG
|34.3
|34.3
|ATS Record
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
