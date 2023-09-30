The Tulane Green Wave (3-1) and the UAB Blazers (1-3) will meet in a matchup of AAC teams on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Blazers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Tulane vs. UAB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tulane vs. UAB Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Yulman Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline UAB Moneyline
BetMGM Tulane (-21.5) 58.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Tulane (-11.5) 59.5 -1800 +920 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Tulane vs. UAB Betting Trends

  • Tulane has won two games against the spread this season.
  • UAB has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Blazers have been an underdog by 21.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Tulane & UAB 2023 Futures Odds

Tulane
To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000
To Win the AAC +210 Bet $100 to win $210
UAB
To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

