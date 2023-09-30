Pirates vs. Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 30
The Miami Marlins (83-76) and Pittsburgh Pirates (75-85) square off on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send JT Chargois (2-0) to the mound, while Quinn Priester (3-2) will answer the bell for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Probable Pitchers: Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.67 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (3-2, 7.86 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Quinn Priester
- Priester gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 7.86 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.86, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opposing batters have a .273 batting average against him.
- Priester has collected one quality start this season.
- Priester is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 innings per start.
- He allowed one or more earned runs in all of his appearances in 2023.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JT Chargois
- The Marlins will send Chargois (2-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Friday, when he threw one scoreless inning while allowing one hit to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- The 32-year-old has pitched in 45 games this season with an ERA of 3.67, a 1.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.248.
JT Chargois vs. Pirates
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a .239 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 24th in the league (.392) and 159 home runs.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Pirates in two games, and they have gone 2-for-9 with a double over 2 1/3 innings.
