The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti head into the second of a three-game series against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 159 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with a .392 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored 686 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.61 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.386 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Quinn Priester (3-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

Priester will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Reds L 4-2 Away Quinn Priester Brandon Williamson 9/26/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Mitch Keller Aaron Nola 9/27/2023 Phillies L 7-6 Away Johan Oviedo Ranger Suárez 9/28/2023 Phillies W 3-2 Away Luis Ortiz Zack Wheeler 9/29/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Home Osvaldo Bido Edward Cabrera 9/30/2023 Marlins - Home Quinn Priester JT Chargois 10/1/2023 Marlins - Home Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett

