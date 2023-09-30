Quinn Priester will start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins and Jon Berti on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Marlins (-155). A 9-run total has been set in this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pirates vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -155 +125 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 55, or 43%, of the 128 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 30-35, a 46.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 87 of 160 chances this season.

The Pirates are 10-6-0 against the spread in their 16 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-41 37-44 26-34 49-50 50-56 25-28

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.