Pirates vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (75-85) matching up with the Miami Marlins (83-76) at 6:35 PM ET (on September 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Pirates, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable starters are JT Chargois (2-0) for the Marlins and Quinn Priester (3-2) for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Pirates 6, Marlins 5.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-5.
- When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.
- The Pirates have come away with 55 wins in the 128 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 30 times in 65 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (686 total runs).
- The Pirates have pitched to a 4.61 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|@ Reds
|L 4-2
|Quinn Priester vs Brandon Williamson
|September 26
|@ Phillies
|L 3-2
|Mitch Keller vs Aaron Nola
|September 27
|@ Phillies
|L 7-6
|Johan Oviedo vs Ranger Suárez
|September 28
|@ Phillies
|W 3-2
|Luis Ortiz vs Zack Wheeler
|September 29
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Osvaldo Bido vs Edward Cabrera
|September 30
|Marlins
|-
|Quinn Priester vs JT Chargois
|October 1
|Marlins
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Braxton Garrett
