Saturday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (75-85) matching up with the Miami Marlins (83-76) at 6:35 PM ET (on September 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Pirates, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are JT Chargois (2-0) for the Marlins and Quinn Priester (3-2) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-5.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

The Pirates have come away with 55 wins in the 128 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 30 times in 65 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (686 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.61 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule