Liover Peguero -- with a slugging percentage of .162 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the mound, on September 30 at 6:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Liover Peguero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is hitting .236 with four doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Peguero has had a hit in 28 of 54 games this season (51.9%), including multiple hits 15 times (27.8%).

Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (13.0%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.6% of his games this season, Peguero has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 17 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .282 AVG .198 .311 OBP .248 .400 SLG .340 4 XBH 7 3 HR 4 14 RBI 12 33/3 K/BB 31/7 5 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings