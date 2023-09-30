Liover Peguero vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Liover Peguero -- with a slugging percentage of .162 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the mound, on September 30 at 6:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is hitting .236 with four doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Peguero has had a hit in 28 of 54 games this season (51.9%), including multiple hits 15 times (27.8%).
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (13.0%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.6% of his games this season, Peguero has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 17 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.282
|AVG
|.198
|.311
|OBP
|.248
|.400
|SLG
|.340
|4
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|12
|33/3
|K/BB
|31/7
|5
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (191 total, 1.2 per game).
- Chargois makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.67 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up one hit.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 45 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
